Water rescue for two people stranded in flooded wash Arizona News Water rescue for two people stranded in flooded wash Wednesday night marked the second consecutive night where rescue crews had to rescue people stuck in flooded wash.

Wednesday night marked the second consecutive night where rescue crews had to rescue people stuck in flooded wash.

The incident took place in a flooded wash near 91st Avenue and Southern, where a driver and passenger were stuck. Both were reportedly able to get out of the car on their own and make it to dry land, where they were stranded by floodwater.

Crews reportedly had to use a helicopter to take the driver and passenger to safety. Both were taken to a field at a nearby school.