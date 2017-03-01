Man speaks following Hassayampa River rescue Arizona News Man speaks following Hassayampa River rescue An elderly man who was rescued from the Hassayampa River Tuesday night spoke with FOX 10's Matt Rodewald.

- An elderly man who was rescued from the Hassayampa River Tuesday night is speaking out about the scary ordeal.

Dwight Music, 73, said he has driven over the road for a long time. In fact, Music said he drover over the same crossing earlier on Tuesday, and claimed it was dry at the time.

Music said he was not sure if the road was flooded or not at the time of the incident,, and said a police car spotlight from the other side got in his line of sight. Music said he drove over the water, and the water was eventually about four feet high.

Music said he stayed calm during the rescue, because of the training he received as a sewage worker in Tacoma, Washington.