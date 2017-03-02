Police: Suspect fired shots at DPS vehicle in Avondale Arizona News Police: Suspect fired shots at DPS vehicle in Avondale Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired shots at an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle in Avondale.

The Avondale Police Department tells FOX 10 that the suspect fired shots at the DPS vehicle and left the scene. Police believe the suspect may have fired the shots near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Westview High School in Avondale was on lockdown as police conduct their search for the suspect.

Per spokesman: Westview HS off lockdown. Will continue with modified day, dismissal same time #fox10phoenix — Matt Galka Fox 10 (@MattGalka) March 2, 2017

Just spoke to witness on phone who saw the shootout right outside his house. Said he heard several loud POPS and is shaken up #fox10phoenix — Matt Galka Fox 10 (@MattGalka) March 2, 2017

Police have 107th and Thomas blocked off in Avondale after someone shot at a marked DPS car #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/AcKSgRWzbT — Matt Galka Fox 10 (@MattGalka) March 2, 2017

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1293212947393916/

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.