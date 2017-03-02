STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Police: Suspect fired shots at DPS vehicle in Avondale

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 02 2017 10:36AM MST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 12:47PM MST

AVONDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired shots at an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle in Avondale.

The Avondale Police Department tells FOX 10 that the suspect fired shots at the DPS vehicle and left the scene. Police believe the suspect may have fired the shots near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Westview High School in Avondale was on lockdown as police conduct their search for the suspect.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1293212947393916/

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


