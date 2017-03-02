Tempe Town Lake to reopen

- Officials with the City of Tempe announced that Tempe Town Lake will reopen at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a statement released Thursday, the lake was closed to water activities on Wednesday, due to a large number of debris floating into the lake from the upper Salt River.

Officials with the City of Tempe said the debris came to Town Lake, as a result of water release from the Granite Reef Dam that picked up growth in the riverbed east of Town Lake. Much of that debris, officials said, has now cleared the lake.

The Desert Sprints Regatta, according to officials, will take place on Saturday.