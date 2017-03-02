Officer-involved shooting reported on Van Buren

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

The shooting reportedly took place at the 2300 block of East Van Buren. According to police, one suspect is down, and no officers are injured.

There are few details on what has happened at this moment.

