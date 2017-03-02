Residents on edge following cat mutilation incidents Arizona News Residents on edge following cat mutilation incidents Residents in one Phoenix neighborhood are on the looking, following incidents of cat mutilations. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

- NOTE: This report contains graphic details surrounding incidents of animal mutilation. Discretion is advised.

A Phoenix neighborhood is on the lookout for an alleged cat-killer, after five cats were found dead or mutilated in the past month.

The cats were all pets, and the incidents happen in or around the area of 27th Avenue and Northern.

A woman who has lived in an area home for three decades said she has between 15 to 20 cats on her property. Recently, she and other relatives reportedly discovered some of the cats were either killed, or had parts of their bodies cut off.

"My husband found a tail from one of the cats," said Theresa Parson. She said so far, three of their cats have survived being mutilated, and two have been killed.

"They had taken the cat and cut him open and took his insides and wrapped it around his neck," said Parson.

Phoenix Police and the Arizona Humane Society are both looking into the incidents.

"We're not quite sure if its somebody passing through the neighborhood that's doing this, or what the case might be," said Ashliegh Goebel with Arizona Humane Society.

The person responsible could face animal cruelty charges.