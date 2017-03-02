Noise of unknown origin reported across the Valley

- FOX 10 Phoenix has been receiving calls and messages from people across the Valley reporting a loud noise.

Viewers have reached out from Mesa, Phoenix, New Year, Scottsdale and Anthem, all saying they heard the noise. Some described it as a large boom, and said it shook their home.

We have reached out to Army National Guard, Luke Air Force Base, the United States Geological Survey, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the National Weather Service, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety on the nature of the noise.

Thus far, no one has been able to say what it was. We are working to find out exactly what the noise was.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for the latest updates.