Commission reviews Pinal County destination resort project

- A company planning to build a major theme park in Casa Grande is one step closer to making that plan a reality.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the "Dreamport Villages" project Thursday night. Block Sports Company is planning to build a $4 Billion destination resort near the junction of Interstate 8 and Interstate 10.

According to plans, the destination resort will be complete with a theme park, sports complex, indoor water park, and much more. Thursday night's meeting puts the company one step further in their plans.

Company representatives discussed both the northern and southern sides of the project. Some of the amendments considered at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting involved structure height requirements, land use, and the keeping and maintenance of all existing trails on Casa Grande Mountain.

Many people at the meeting were in support of the project.

"I think it will create more jobs, probably increase land value. That's the plus side," said one resident. "Downside, more traffic."

Others, however, want more information and studies before showing their support.

"There needs to be more layers incorporated to protect and preserve areas in and around CG [Casa Grande] Mountain," said one resident.

The approval from Thursday night's meeting means the company is allowed to proceed with land use type of studies, which will then be submitted to the City Council. These types of studies can take 12 to 18 months.