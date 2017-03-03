Home invasion leads to house fire in north Phoenix Arizona News Home invasion leads to house fire in north Phoenix Police say a burglary suspect is in custody after breaking into a north Phoenix home, barricading himself inside a bedroom and setting it on fire.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the home near 10th Street and Thomas Road after a security alarm went off. When officers entered the home they heard the suspect inside, who then barricaded himself inside a bedroom and started a fire.

Burglary suspect sets fire to house he was inside as @phoenixpolice arrived. @PHXFire puts out fire, saves homeowner's cat. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/i3S6WKuRM2 — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) March 3, 2017

The suspect was taken into custody and firefighters rescued a cat that was trapped inside the home during the fire. The cat was saved by firefighters using a FIDO bag.

Pet cat pulled out of burning home was resuscitated by @PhoenixFireDept. @phoenixpolice says fire started by burglary suspect. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/rj2V6eskFD — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) March 3, 2017

The homeowner has been displaced from the home due to smoke and water damage.

The investigation is ongoing by police.