Home invasion leads to house fire in north Phoenix

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 03 2017 06:07AM MST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 06:07AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a burglary suspect is in custody after breaking into a north Phoenix home, barricading himself inside a bedroom and setting it on fire.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the home near 10th Street and Thomas Road after a security alarm went off. When officers entered the home they heard the suspect inside, who then barricaded himself inside a bedroom and started a fire.

The suspect was taken into custody and firefighters rescued a cat that was trapped inside the home during the fire. The cat was saved by firefighters using a FIDO bag.

The homeowner has been displaced from the home due to smoke and water damage.

The investigation is ongoing by police.


