Arizona agency: E. coli cases may be linked to soynut butter

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona health officials say four cases of E. coli infections involving children at Arizona child care centers appear to be linked to eating soynut butter produced by a Glenview, Illinois-based company that is conducting a voluntary recall.

The Arizona Department of Health Services recommends consumers avoid eating the SoyNut Butter Co.'s I.M. Healthy brand soynut butter.

The department says the four cases occurred in January in Coconino and Maricopa counties and involved children under age 5. All have recovered from the illness.

Soyonut Butter Co.'s voluntary recall is for I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter with the "Best By" date of Aug. 30 or 31 of 2018.