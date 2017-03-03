Wedding venue burglarized twice in as many days Arizona News Wedding venue burglarized twice in as many days A wedding venue in the East Valley has reportedly fallen victim to burglars not once, but twice. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

Suspects behind the incidents at the Superstition Manor in Mesa reportedly took away many items. The first incident happened in the overnight hours of Sunday. The thieves allegedly took iPads, in addition to 31 payroll checks.

According to venue owner John Burns, car keys, the company truck, and sound equipment were allegedly taken by the burglars, on Monday night.

"Really in disbelief that they would come back a second time," said Burns.

Burns said he had security measures in place, but the cameras were not working, because of the rain. Burns went on to say he later spoke, via the phone, with a man he said was trying to cash one of the stolen payroll checks at a check cashing store.

"he starts saying, 'oh yeah, I cooked in the kitchen and I DJ and I was all over the place this weekend'," said Burns. "I told the guy, 'I know you were not, because I worked all weekend and I was in the building'."

Burns said that person then hung up, and left the store.

No weddings are reportedly affected.