Seven-year-old hit by car in El Mirage Arizona News Seven-year-old hit by car in El Mirage A seven-year-old boy in El Mirage was hit by a car Friday afternoon.

- A seven-year-old boy in El Mirage was hit by a car Friday afternoon.

The incident reportedly took place in the area of Thunderbird and Grand. According to police, the boy was walking home from school, and the driver did stop.

The boy, according to police, was not in a sidewalk. He was reportedly struck by the car, fell down, and got back up.

According to reports,the boy was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital to get checked out, and is expected to be released from the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.