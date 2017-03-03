Man dead following Flagstaff shooting

- A 20-year-old man is dead, following a shooting incident in Flagstaff.

According to a statement released by Flagstaff Police Friday night, the victim is identified as Jacob M. Allen. The Flagstaff man, according to police, was declared dead at the scene. The incident took place in the 2400 block of North Izabel.

In addition, police said a second victim was shot at the location, and fled. The person, identified by police as a juvenile, was later taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment, and is in stable condition.

According to police, officers located and contacted a dark blue Chevrolet SUV that was originally thought to be involved, but the occupants of the car have been ruled out as suspects. Police are not looking for any specific suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should call Flagstaff Police, or Flagstaff's Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.