STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Woman found shot to death, man critically hurt

Posted:Mar 04 2017 07:34AM MST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 07:35AM MST

PHOENIX -

A woman was shot to death and a man critically injured in a shooting in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix Police responded to calls about a shooting near 67th Lane and Indian School.  When they arrived, police say a shooting victim asked them for help, saying he was shot by three unknown male suspects.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital.  Police found a deceased 29-year-old woman who had died from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot.

Police are investigating the shooting. 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories