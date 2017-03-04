Woman found shot to death, man critically hurt

-

A woman was shot to death and a man critically injured in a shooting in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix Police responded to calls about a shooting near 67th Lane and Indian School. When they arrived, police say a shooting victim asked them for help, saying he was shot by three unknown male suspects.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital. Police found a deceased 29-year-old woman who had died from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot.

Police are investigating the shooting.