CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Three teens assault 7-11 clerk while stealing beer Arizona News CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Three teens assault 7-11 clerk while stealing beer A 7-11 clerk attempted to stop three teens from stealing packs of beer. Fox 10's Ty Brennan reports.

- A 7-11 clerk attempted to stop three teens from stealing packs of beer.

On Sunday February 25th, around midnight, the teenagers walked into the convenience store near Indian School and 99th Avenue, and headed to the back of the store near the cooler.

They tried to walk out the door with beer in hand, but the clerk put himself right between the teens and the door.

Because one teenager while still inside the store, the other two started to throw cans of beer and even a display case the clerk.

In fact, one teenager threw an entire 30-pack of beer at the clerk as well.

If you recognize any of the individuals, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.