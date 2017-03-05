Car wash fundraiser held for Avondale mother shot, killed working at Best Buy Arizona News Car wash fundraiser held for Avondale mother shot, killed working at Best Buy A car wash fundraiser was held for the Avondale woman who was shot and killed working inside a Best Buy. Fox 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- Lined up along Buckeye Road in Avondale, little girls hold bright pink posters with Melissa Mendez pictured on them.

It's the second car wash in efforts to raise money for the Mendez family as they get ready to bury the mother who was killed on Monday.

"The kids are left alone now, and their grandparents are going to raise them, so it's important we help raise them," said Christina Hardyway, the victim's aunt.

Sihvus, a family friend, organized today's car wash. The family of Mendez is still trying to cope with the loss.

The 26-year-old, an employee at Best Buy, was on the clock at the store when she was shot and killed by 27-year-old Henry Cota, Jr.

According to police, her family confirmed Cota was an ex-boyfriend not taking their split-up well. After shooting her, Cota turned the gun on himself.

We spoke to family earlier this week following Mendez's tragic murder.

"Melissa was a dedicated mom, a hardworker. She was dedicated to her family," said a family member.

Cota was the father of the children who are now without either parents.

"We grew up with them. Her son, family, her two kids who don't have her mother anymore," said Hardyway.

Two kids, who keep asking about their mommy.

"We try to answer them as best as we can, you know, we tell them she's an angel now," said a family member.

The family very thankful for the support.

"We are so thankful for all of the people who donated from their hearts. To know that there are people still wanting to donate in a crisis like this," said a family member.