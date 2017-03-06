Surprise! Non-profit gives free bikes to Valley kids Arizona News Surprise! Non-profit gives free bikes to Valley kids It was no ordinary day at New World Educational Center in Phoenix. 71 brand new bikes for 71 first, second and third-grade students were delivered and all the students were eager to hop on, no matter their expertise. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.

"Yeah, I'm not that good," one student said. "I still need training wheels."

They've got plenty of time to practice after the surprise delivery a few minutes earlier thanks to a concept from a national organization called The Can'd Aid Foundation that's making a difference in Phoenix for the very first time.

"Just giving back where we can," Sarah Leavitt said. "We have a lot of programs doing trail building, natural disaster relief, recycling programs, anything we can do to give back."

This is how they're giving back today and they had a lot of help to make it happen. The non-profit has a relationship with Oscar Brewing Company, which was sponsoring the McDowell Mountain Music Festival.

Both the brewer and the fest wanted to do something to help the community, so with fundraising help from the restaurant company Upward Projects, they all came together to get the money they needed.

It's a gift that Principal Jesus Armenta says he's honored to receive.

"Kids were so ecstatic... I think I saw some of the kids crying and also just screaming out loud," he said. "They were so excited to jump out of their seats and get their bikes. Some of them have said this is their first bike ever."

They'll get a week's worth of lessons at the school during P.E., but they had to make a promise to to always wear a helmet before taking off.

Online: candaid.org