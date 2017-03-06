Cardinals players aim to have positive impact in kids' lives

- You don't always know what life is going to throw at you, especially in middle school, and that's why it's so important to have a playbook.

Just ask Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton.

"I think that if you have guidelines, that you can follow and you see people that can live to that standard, it gives them something to aspire to," he said.

"Character Playbook" is all about building good character. Stanton says creating positive change is a responsibility that hits close to home.

"Let them know when I take the football helmet off, I'm a father, I'm somebody that's trying to be a positive influence in the community," he said.

Through a partnership with the United Way Valley of the Sun and Verizon, the program aims to engage students.

"[Through] a series of topics and online modules that students are able to navigate through to learn about building healthy relationships," Ivan Williams said.

Former Cardinals running back Damien Anderson says at the end of the day, it's about the kids, because after all, the future is in their hands.

"We're coming together and just having them see the cheerleaders, the players, Big Red, and just having a good time and a healthy message throughout the way," he said.