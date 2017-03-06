Phoenix police: Man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of his wife at their west Phoenix home.

Phoenix police announced Monday that 45-year-old Jaime Silerio-Orozco has been booked into jail.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

Police say 42-year-old Maria Del Refugio Soto was found stabbed numerous times Sunday night and declared dead at the scene.

They say Silerio-Orozco initially told officers that he had seen someone running from the couple's home, but he later admitted involvement.

Police say the couple has two children, but neither was home at the time of the incident.