Man gets 18½ years in prison in Phoenix crash that injured 6

PHOENIX (AP) - A man involved in a multi-vehicle accident on a Phoenix freeway that injured six people including himself in 2015 has been sentenced to 18 ½ years in prison.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Joshua Hicks also was sentenced Monday to four years of supervised probation.

Hicks was sentenced on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Phoenix police say the 32-year-old Hicks fled from a traffic stop after a September 2015 crash because he had 15 pounds of illegal drugs that he allegedly planned to sell.

A police officer had pulled Hicks' vehicle over and asked him to step out after drugs were detected.

Instead, Hicks fled and caused a crash.