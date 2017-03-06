Globe cafe owner cited for controversial mural Arizona News Globe cafe owner cited for controversial mural Is it fine art or historical blight? The owner of a cafe in the eastern Arizona town of Globe is in trouble, all because of a mural. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

"If I knew it was this much trouble, I probably would have never done it," said Taylor Harrison.

The colorful mural is on the side of Harrison's restaurant, Nurdberger Cafe, near Ash and Hill Streets is the talk of the town right now.

"I thought it was kind of crazy. I thought it was a good thing," said Harrison.

After owning the restaurant for two years in downtown Globe, he decided to spruce up the building. He recently had two artists create a mural with the name of his restaurant.

"I mainly did it for the community, spruce it up a little... giving it something to draw tourists and stuff in."

But as soon as it was done, there were issues with the city.

"They said I needed a sign permit, which I didn't know I needed. I thought it was just a mural and paint the your building however you want it. I told them I'll get a sign permit right now. Went down there, filled out the paperwork. A week later, I got a citation for it with three different infractions," explained Harrison.

The citations basically said the sign was not approved by the historical society or the city council.

"I think it's kind of cool.. it brings character to the building," said one of the cafe's patrons.

The citation and the subsequent outcries from citizens, prompted Globe's Mayor, Al Gameros, to issue a statement on his Facebook page:

"The city's intent is to be supportive and consistent with enforcement of City codes to all businesses and residents. All of our small local businesses, like Nurdburger are vital to our historic downtown area and our community."

Harrison says he hopes his mural stays.

"I think it's a great way to draw people to Glove and see what Globe's about.. just a little bit more about a mining town."

The city council could decide the fate of the Nurdberger mural next month.