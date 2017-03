PCSO's school zone traffic enforcement leads to DUI arrests, 73 speeding tickets Arizona News PCSO's school zone traffic enforcement leads to DUI arrests, 73 speeding tickets Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies are focusing on safety in San Tan Valley school zones and the number of citations they handed out on Monday was alarming. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

Two people were arrested for drug related DUIs and more than 70 people were cited for speeding within a school zone.

