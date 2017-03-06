Hyperloop: Arizona team builds pod for SpaceX competition

PHOENIX - What if you could travel from Phoenix to San Diego, California in just 30 minutes? A group of students in the valley are working to make that possible through a competition put on by SpaceX. The students are designing a new mass transportation concept called the Hyperloop.
"Imagine a world where you can go from your home in Phoenix to Vegas for work in the morning and it takes 30 minutes. Shorter than your commute across the valley," said Joshua Kozar, AZ Loop Project co-leader.
Kosar is trying to make that a reality. He and other members from the Arizona SpaceX Hyperloop competition team are spending their Spring Break working on the AZ Loop. The team will be competing with their pod design.
"Our pod design uses magnetic levitation, passive magnetic levitation, so you don't have to constantly throw electricity at it to run," said Kosar.
The team should know in about three weeks if they've been approved to build. If so, they'll be moving on to the final competition. That will take place sometime this summer in California.
