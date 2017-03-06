Hyperloop: Arizona team builds pod for SpaceX competition Arizona News Hyperloop: Arizona team builds pod for SpaceX competition What if you could travel from Phoenix to San Diego in just 30 minutes? A group of students in the valley are working to make that possible through a competition put on by SpaceX. The students are designing a new mass transportation concept called the Hyperloop. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

"Imagine a world where you can go from your home in Phoenix to Vegas for work in the morning and it takes 30 minutes. Shorter than your commute across the valley," said Joshua Kozar, AZ Loop Project co-leader.

Kosar is trying to make that a reality. He and other members from the Arizona SpaceX Hyperloop competition team are spending their Spring Break working on the AZ Loop. The team will be competing with their pod design.

"Our pod design uses magnetic levitation, passive magnetic levitation, so you don't have to constantly throw electricity at it to run," said Kosar.

The team's pod is designed to travel about 760 miles per hour through a tube and will hold about 28 passengers.

"It's going to feel similar to a high speed train or if you're on an airplane. The take off and landing is going to be very similar," explained project co-leader, Lynee Nethken.

The team submitted a 400-page layout of how their pod works to SpaceX. They're hoping it's enough to have it racing down SpaceX's track this summer during the final competition. The AZ Loop team's biggest goal is to win this competition, but an even bigger goal is to bring the Hyperloop system here to Arizona.

"We also want to look into routes specifically in Arizona so maybe a Flagstaff to Phoenix or a Phoenix down to Tucson where essentially you can cut down that drive time to about 15 minutes," said Nethken.

The team should know in about three weeks if they've been approved to build. If so, they'll be moving on to the final competition. That will take place sometime this summer in California.