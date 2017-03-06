Surviving the war in Syria: Children seek refuge in Arizona Arizona News Surviving the war in Syria: Children seek refuge in Arizona They've become the face of a tragic war. Many Syrian children are now seeking refuge in Arizona and we're hearing their stories of survival. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- At least 470,000 people have died in Syria's civil war. Sadly, Syrian children have become the face of the war. As we've seen so many heartbreaking images of kids being rescued from the rubble.

Those lucky enough to survive have now become refugees and many of them are seeking a new life in Arizona.

Behind the smiles, the sweet laughter, the frolicking spirit of these children -- seemingly normal, lays a burden.

"I remember how my brother almost died and the bomb came in my house."

Children of war -- survivors of bomb attacks.

Radiah is now 13 years old -- only 7 when the Syrian war began.

"I remember how the bomb come and I remember how the little baby died."

Elaf Halawah is now 12 years old.

"A bomb came close to my school and we ran away."

Nearly six years after the Syrian civil war started, more than 400,000 are dead -- the mass number of children caught up in the conflict is daunting.

"I think about children dying, people dying."

A portion of their childhood they spent learning to survive relentless bombing. Crawling through rubble after their own schools were bombed.

Elaf is part of a family of 12 that escaped the small town of Edleb in north Syria in 2012. It would be another three years before the family was approved to come to America. Along the journey, they faced unfathomable dangers to reach a new life.

Hala is 3-years-old. During her family's trip from Turkey to Egypt, they were on a ship. She was born on that ship.

5-year-old Merrium and 4-year-old Ghazal will grow up without their father. Their family of seven also fled Syria in 2012. They were forced to leave without him. He went to a store to pick up bread and never returned.

America is now a new beginning for these children, giving them a chance to have a childhood again.