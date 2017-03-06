Surprise proposal and wedding all on the same day

- A soldier in Tucson surprised his girlfriend with not only a marriage proposal, but an entire wedding!

Master Sergeant Rusty Newton is a Green Beret who has served in the military for 23 years. He proposed to his girlfriend Ashley on Saturday and minutes later, they tied the knot!

Friends and family from all over the country traveled to Tucson for the big surprise.

The couple plans to hold receptions in both of their hometowns in Iowa and Georgia for those who could not make it to the wedding.

