Caught on camera: Mesa police use helicopter to pull man to safety

We've seen rescues like this before, but none quite like this one. A transient man held on for dear life after a helicopter rescued him from the rushing Salt River.

The man told police he'd been living in the river bottom just north of Sloan Park. When the water was released, his belongings were swept away and when he tried to retrieve them, he became stranded.

The scene unfolded last Thursday night, when a walker near the park heard cries for help. The Mesa Police Department's air unit searched for the man behind some shrubs since he had told officers he'd been living near the river bottom.

The pilot hovered over the man as he grabbed the helicopter skid, bracing himself for an unusual air lift. His grasp strong and body steady, the man neared the shore and police grabbed onto his shorts to guide him.

The man was cold and weak from fighting the current, but was safely back on land. Medics examined him once he was on the shore. Police tell us he didn't appear to have any serious injuries.