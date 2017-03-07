Chandler police: Secret Service investigating threat against President Trump Arizona News Chandler police: Secret Service investigating threat against President Trump The Chandler Police Department says the Secret Service is investigating a threat made against President Trump.

@ChandlerPolice is aware of the threats posted of @POTUS. Our partners @SecretService are investigating the case. Thx 2 all who reported. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 7, 2017

Police say they were made aware of the threat on March 6 and immediately contacted Secret Service, who told Chandler police that they were already aware of the threat that was made via Twitter.

The Secret Service is investigating the threat at this time.