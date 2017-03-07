STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Chandler police: Secret Service investigating threat against President Trump

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 07 2017 09:43AM MST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 10:04AM MST

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KSAZ) - The Chandler Police Department says the Secret Service is investigating a threat made against President Trump.

Police say they were made aware of the threat on March 6 and immediately contacted Secret Service, who told Chandler police that they were already aware of the threat that was made via Twitter.

The Secret Service is investigating the threat at this time.


