1 dead, 1 critically injured in multi-car crash

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 07 2017 11:23AM MST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 12:14PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Firefighters say one person is dead and another is critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition following the crash near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. 

Two other victims suffered minor injuries.

The roadway is restricted due to the crash. Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


