1 dead, 1 critically injured in multi-car crash Arizona News 1 dead, 1 critically injured in multi-car crash Firefighters say one person is dead and another is critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition following the crash near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Two other victims suffered minor injuries.

The roadway is restricted due to the crash. Please avoid the area.

Fatal traffic collision at 27th Avenue and McDowell. Roadway is restricted. Seek alternate routes. Detectives are investigating. — Sgt. Jon Howard (@SgtJHoward) March 7, 2017

