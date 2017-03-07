Valley high school robotics team heads to super regionals Arizona News Valley high school robotics team heads to super regionals For the Wolves' Robotics Team at Estrella Foothills High School, science isn't just a class, it's life.

The team is about to head to the Western Super Regionals where their robot will be put up against all others, but the competition really started months ago.

"Once the game is revealed, the students come back and they brainstorm what points they want to score, they then design the robot to score those points, and then they build it and then they just test it," Head coach Christine King said.

King says seeing her team work so hard is beyond rewarding.

"It's just nice to see that kids are interested in math and science," she said. "I am a math teacher here and like to dabble and try and fix things and all that kind of stuff."

She's not the only one -- sponsors also agree that the passion is palpable.

"You see so many bad things and to see these kids, these smart kids and they had a great teacher and to see what they're doing and accomplish something in this world and I'm so happy to be apart of it," Beth Gessler said.

As for the kids? They say they're just happy to be apart of something they enjoy.

"Just learning to communicate and having similar interests is really nice to work on one particular project together," Zach Rynes said.

Especially since it could lead to a dream job.

"My dream job is probably a computer scientist, and I'd like to work for Google," Nick Nannen said.

In fact, programmer Nick says he could start at the tech giant right away, after their big competition, of course.

"They should hire me because I am one of the best at this school and I'm pretty much the clear choice for working at Google... so you should probably hire me, like right now," he said. "I'm available for hire right now."