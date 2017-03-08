STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Toddler in extremely critical condition following south Phoenix house fire

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 08 2017 07:57AM MST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 08:33AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Firefighters say a 2-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition following an apartment fire in south Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the toddler suffered burns to 80 percent of her body during the fire at an apartment near Central and Roeser on Wednesday morning. She was transported to a nearby hospital.

A 5-year-old boy was also pulled from the fire and is in serious, but stable condition. The children's 24-year-old mother suffered burns to her body and was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories