Toddler in extremely critical condition following south Phoenix house fire Arizona News Toddler in extremely critical condition following south Phoenix house fire Firefighters say a 2-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition following an apartment fire in south Phoenix.

- Firefighters say a 2-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition following an apartment fire in south Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the toddler suffered burns to 80 percent of her body during the fire at an apartment near Central and Roeser on Wednesday morning. She was transported to a nearby hospital.

A 5-year-old boy was also pulled from the fire and is in serious, but stable condition. The children's 24-year-old mother suffered burns to her body and was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

A @PhoenixFireDept capt. & ff ran into that burning apt. to pull out a 2-yr girl. She is in critical w/ burns to 80% to her body #heros pic.twitter.com/8cBOZK5Avy — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) March 8, 2017

2-yr old suffers burns to 80% of body @PhoenixFireDept pulled her out of burning apt. Mom & 5-year old boy also burned got out on their own pic.twitter.com/YsHE4MVz2P — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) March 8, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.