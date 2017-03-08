Phoenix police seek gas station robbery suspect Arizona News Phoenix police seek gas station robbery suspect Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a Phoenix gas station at gunpoint.

Phoenix police say the suspect entered a Chevron gas station near 43rd Avenue and Thomas on March 3, grabbed cigarettes, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register.

When the gas station clerk was unable to open the register quickly and when another customer entered the store, the suspect left the scene on foot and was last seen heading westbound towards 45th Avenue.

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and a full beard, 6'0" and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.