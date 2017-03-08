STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Arizona officials tweet tributes to women on 'Women's Day'

By: Associated Press

Posted:Mar 08 2017 11:36AM MST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 11:36AM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - Some Arizona public officials tweeted tributes to women Wednesday, designated by the U.N. as "International Women's Day."

Those posting on Twitter included Gov. Doug Ducey, Phoenix Greg Stanton and U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar, Raul Grijalva and Kyrsten Sinema.

Rep.Raul Grijalva's tweet included a #DayWitthoutAWoman" hashtag in reference to an action Wednesday in the United States, and he and voiced support for female minimum-wage workers.

Ducey and Gosar mentioned "Women's History Month" in their tweets, with Doug Ducey saying Arizona's history "was paved by women leaders" while Rep. Gosar hailed "amazing women" working as first responders.

Mayor Stanton's tweet used an #InternationalWomensDay hashtag and mentioned four female City Council members by name.

Rep. Sinema hailed International Women's Day and posted a video of several aides listing her priorities related to women.


