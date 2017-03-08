Arizona officials tweet tributes to women on 'Women's Day'

PHOENIX (AP) - Some Arizona public officials tweeted tributes to women Wednesday, designated by the U.N. as "International Women's Day."

Those posting on Twitter included Gov. Doug Ducey, Phoenix Greg Stanton and U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar, Raul Grijalva and Kyrsten Sinema.

Rep.Raul Grijalva's tweet included a #DayWitthoutAWoman" hashtag in reference to an action Wednesday in the United States, and he and voiced support for female minimum-wage workers.

#IFightFor the nearly 2/3rds of minimum wage workers who are women, many of whom can’t miss work today. We support them! #DayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/elzS4uhLds — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) March 8, 2017

Ducey and Gosar mentioned "Women's History Month" in their tweets, with Doug Ducey saying Arizona's history "was paved by women leaders" while Rep. Gosar hailed "amazing women" working as first responders.

I'm grateful for all the amazing women across Arizona serving as first responders...especially our Hotshot firefighters. #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/V2EWOJ3VOv — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 8, 2017

Mayor Stanton's tweet used an #InternationalWomensDay hashtag and mentioned four female City Council members by name.

Rep. Sinema hailed International Women's Day and posted a video of several aides listing her priorities related to women.