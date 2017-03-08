Valley pets in need of loving foster homes

- There's no place like home, but for these little strays, in order to get there, you need to make a few stops. Thankfully, they start in excellent hands at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

"These little ones came in yesterday to our shelter, they came in as strays and there's five of them and they're only 30 days old," Melissa Gable said.

Melissa says because they're so young, it's not encouraged to keep them in the shelter, but they're also too young to be adopted, so they enter the foster program.

"We are looking for foster families to do just that, to open up their hearts and homes to little puppies and kittens to grow up," she said.

These pups will be ready for adoption in just about a month and a half, so in the meantime, they need a little TLC.

"We provide all the medical care, but we need foster families that will work on socializing them," Gable said. "That'll make sure that they stay happy and healthy."

Melissa adds that many people find it irresistible to foster just once, which makes it a reoccurring good deed.

"We have a lot of folks that have a spare room, so that becomes their foster room and that's where they keep the foster pups... and just makes sure everyone is healthy," she said.