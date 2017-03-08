Suspect in custody following tense standoff in north Phoenix Arizona News Suspect in custody following tense standoff in north Phoenix Crime scene tape stretched across a portion of the parking lot of the apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Thomas on Wednesday morning. On the other side was a tense standoff between Phoenix police and a resident, who barricaded himself inside an apartment.

On the other side was a tense standoff between Phoenix police and a resident, who barricaded himself inside an apartment.

"[They] said that they were evacuating us and to leave," Stacey O'Neal said. "They were having a situation."

O'Neal and several of her neighbors grabbed what they could and were told they were being evacuated as a precaution because they were in the line of fire.

"Most I could do was get dressed, grab my car keys and leave," she said.

O'Neal's neighbor echoed her comments.

"I wasn't allowed to come back until they said," Justin Gabriel said.

According to Phoenix police, it all started at around 1 a.m. when officers were called because of reports of a fight. When they heard the fight escalating, officers burst in and took a woman to safety.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old David Medina, locked himself inside a bedroom.

"I saw them shooting out lights," Gabriel said. "I saw him waving his arms out the window, yelling at the cops to leave him alone. Just now, you heard bean bags going off."

More than five hours later, police took Medina into custody. The woman was taken to the hospital where police say she was treated for her injuries and neighbors like O'Neal and Gabriel were finally let back into their homes.