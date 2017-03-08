Sketch released of suspect in shooting of woman playing Pokémon Go

- Peoria Police have released a sketch of one of the suspects allegedly involved in a February 18 shooting of a woman outside the city hall in Peoria.

The incident, which took place at the 8400 block of West Monroe Street, involved a female victim who was reportedly playing Pokémon Go at the time of the incident.

The suspect in the sketch is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 17 to 19 years old, about 5' 7" tall or shorter, and weighing approximately 130 to 140 lbs. The suspect, according to police, has short dark brown hair, no facial hair and clean cut, and was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt and dark blue baggie pants at the time.

Anyone with information should call Peoria Police,