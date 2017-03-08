Three female entrepreneurs' advice for other women looking to start their own business Arizona News Three female entrepreneurs' advice for other women looking to start their own business On the International Day of Women, FOX 10's Linda Williams spoke with three Valley women who decided to start their own business, and the advice they have for other fellow women.

- Wednesday was International Women's Day, and women in the U.S. and around the world used the day to show the world what a day without women would be like.

In the Valley, many women skipped work and rallied at the Arizona State Capitol. The event's organizer, Julie Golding, said women's issue are under attack by Donald Trump, and she felt the need to stand up for women.

Meanwhile, women FOX 10's Linda Williams spoke with on Wednesday said they have an optimistic and bright perspective on International Women's Day. They said they are seeing opportunities for women, and they also encouraged other women to take the leap, and launch their own businesses if it is something they have always dreamed of doing.

"The stereotype is dirty, unfriendly, cluttered, rude, crude, out to take advantage of you," said Bogi Lateiner, who owns 180 Degrees Automotive. She said the business is named as such, because the business is 180 degrees from what people expect in automobile repair. Her place is family friendly, and strives to empower car-owners, especially women, to understand their vehicles.

Lateiner also mentors female mechanics.

"Part of the business is about bringing new women into the industry," said Lateiner. "So, we create new women as apprentices, and help grow them into technicians and help build their career path. It's what we do here."

Diane Halloway, meanwhile, uses her Industrial Designing degree to design sneakers. She has a line that is described as "high end edgy".

"I've yet to see a woman have her own sneaker line alone," said Halloway. She is encouraging other women to go for it, in a field that is dominated by males.

"I just say keep going, be patient," said Halloway. "The door is going to open for you. Never let up, and just always remember to hold your ground."

Lourdes Orozaco, meanwhile, owns her own Salon. As an Aesthetician and Cosmetologist, she left a salon she was working at in Phoenix to strike out on her own, 14 years ago.

"I'm very proud of myself, because I was so scared in the beginning but I love what I do," said Orozaco. She now has two employees, and she stays busy.

Orozaco also has advice for women thinking of making a leap of their own, to start their own beauty business.

"It's not going to be easy at the beginning," said Orozaco. "But it will get better, especially if you love what you do, and do it with pride. Clients will follow you."