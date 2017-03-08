Sky Harbor recognized for good dining choices Arizona News Sky Harbor recognized for good dining choices A website has ranked Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport for being one of the top airports in the country, when it comes to food. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

- When it comes to thinking about the place to have a good meal, airports don't usually come to mind. That perception, however, is changing.

As the days of fast food and food courts are becoming a thing of the past, Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport is becoming a dining destination. The airport was just nationally recognized for having good food.

According to Reward Expert's Airport Dining Scorecard, Sky Harbor was ranked second for having the best food. The internet site looked at the 20 most trafficked airport in the country for the ranking, and considered factors such as satisfaction, price, and selection.

