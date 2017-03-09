A special bench for schoolchildren who feel lonely during recess Arizona News A special bench for schoolchildren who feel lonely during recess A special bench that was created by students at an elementary school in Phoenix has turned into a place where kids can go during recess time, when they feel lonely. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

The "buddy bench" at Whittier Elementary School is the first of its kind, within the City of Phoenix. The bench was unveiled Thursday.

"This is a symbol that is someone sits on it and someone sees it, tells them that they're feeling lonely, this is a safe place to go if you're feeling lonely," said Ariza Meza, President of the student-run group "Be The Change". The project began with that group, and it is the first of many projects of this kind to come.