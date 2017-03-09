More volunteers needed for Final Four Arizona News More volunteers needed for Final Four As Arizona prepares to host the Final Four for the first time in history, more volunteers are needed for the big event. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

Volunteers are needed for three separate shifts that each last about four hours. So far, 2,500 people have already signed up, but around 500 more are needed. Volunteers are needed in all areas, from working the fanfest, down to drivers.

"We really need courtesy car drivers, which is a great opportunity because you get to drive around some pretty cool people," said Down Rogers, the Executive Director of the Phoenix Local Organization Committee.

Meanwhile, major changes are taking place at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale to fit the expected 71,000 fans. Seats are being taken out, and a center-hung scoreboard is being placed at the stadium. The stadium is not currently equipped with a thing.

Rogers said it is simple for prospective volunteers to sign up online.

"You put in your vital info so we can run the background check," said Rogers. "And then, you indicate where you want to be, what your preference is for this shift."

Training for volunteers will take place on the evenings of March 15 and 16. To learn more, click here.