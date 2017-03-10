Pickup truck crashes through Peoria home Arizona News Pickup truck crashes through Peoria home Residents of a home in Peoria got quite a jolt Thursday night after a truck crashed into the side of their garage near 83rd Avenue and Sweetwater.

Police say the truck barreled through a yard, then a garage before coming to a stop in another yard.

Officials believe the truck's driver was impaired. Now residents in the area want to know what the man was doing in their neighborhood in the first place.

"I need to know why are you here? This is an unwelcome visitor.. he has to have a reason.. it can't happen by itself," said Sam Chidiac.

No one was hurt and the 37-year-old driver was taken into custody. His name was not released.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Matt Galka reports from the scene.