- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that involved a Gila River Police officer near Riggs and Power Roads on Friday morning.

One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. The officer wasn't transported, according to MCSO's Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

Riggs Road will be closed east of Power Road during the investigation.

