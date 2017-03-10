STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Firefighters rescue 2 hikers on Camelback Mountain

Posted:Mar 10 2017 11:50AM MST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 12:27PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) -- Phoenix firefighters have rescued two hikers who got stuck on Camelback Mountain. Fire Capt. Jake Van Hook described the hikers as dehydrated, faint and unable to climb down the mountain on their own.

A live video feed showed firefighters rappelling down a nearly vertical area of the mountain with the two hikers one by one to rescue crews waiting in a somewhat flatter area.

Camelback is a popular hiking and climbing area.

