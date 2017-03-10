Firefighters rescue 2 hikers on Camelback Mountain Arizona News Firefighters rescue 2 hikers on Camelback Mountain Phoenix firefighters are attempting to rescue two hikers on Camelback Mountain.

PHOENIX (AP) -- Phoenix firefighters have rescued two hikers who got stuck on Camelback Mountain. Fire Capt. Jake Van Hook described the hikers as dehydrated, faint and unable to climb down the mountain on their own.



A live video feed showed firefighters rappelling down a nearly vertical area of the mountain with the two hikers one by one to rescue crews waiting in a somewhat flatter area.



Camelback is a popular hiking and climbing area.



