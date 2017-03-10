Phoenix firefighters find man's dead body in home Arizona News Phoenix firefighters find man's dead body in home The Phoenix Fire Department says firefighters responding to a reported house fire found a man's dead body inside the home near 45th Ave. and Thunderbird Rd.

PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Fire Department says firefighters responding to a reported house fire found a man's dead body inside the home.

The department says crews were called to the north Phoenix home where family members found smoke when they went to check on the man's welfare Friday morning.

The department says firefighters found evidence of a fire but it was out when they arrived.

Cause of the fire and the man's death are under investigation by fire and police officials.

The home is on the 14000 block of North 45th Avenue.