Truck crashes into Apache Junction home - A truck barrels into the garage of an Apache Junction home, following a chase Friday afternoon.

- It probably wasn't what residents in one Apache Junction home wanted to come home to on a Friday afternoon. A truck crashed through the garage of that home, due to a driver who was allegedly trying to flee from officers.

The incident took place near Meridian and Apache Jail, east of Loop 202. The driver was reportedly coming down a road when the incident took place.

The pursuit, according to officials with the U.S. Marshals, began after the U.S. Marshals was contacted by the Vehicle Safety Task Force for assistance in capturing a man who was allegedly stealing cars, and is believed to be armed. During a short chase, the suspect allegedly rammed two police cars, and reportedly sped through a school zone.

It was not clear how fast the driver was going. The driver was arrested, and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities have not released the man's identity. No one else was injured.