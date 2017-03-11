Armed suspect steals entire cash register, reward offered Arizona News Armed suspect steals entire cash register, reward offered Police are searching for an armed suspect who stole the entire cash register from a Mexican food restaurant in west Phoenix.

According to Silent Witness spokesperson Sgt. James Rothschild, the suspect approached Armando's Mexican Food restaurant at 19th Avenue and Osborn on Friday, March 3rd at about 9:40pm. He says the man tried to rob a restaurant employee at the drive-in window. When the clerk refused the suspect's demands, the armed man walked into the restaurant carrying a black semi-automatic handgun. He walked out of the store carrying the entire cash register.

Police say he only got away with $120.00 and fled in a black Nissan Altima. The suspect is described as an Hispanic man, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, denim pants and a black ski cap. If you have any information you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and there is a cash reward involved.