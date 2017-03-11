Man whose body was found inside home identified

Phoenix Police have identified the person whose body was found inside a burnt home Friday.

According to a statement released late Saturday morning, the victim is identified as 25-year-old Rosolino Marchiafava. Police were called to the residence, located at the 14000 block of North 45th Avenue, at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Friday, after Phoenix Fire responded to a house fire, and found Marchiafava's body inside.

According to police, the death has been investigated, and foul play is not suspected. A cause of death, according to the statement, will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the victim as a woman. That has since been corrected.