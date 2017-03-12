Morning house fire displaces family

- Fire officials in Peoria said a family is likely displaced, as a result of a house fire that happened Sunday morning.

According to a statement released by Peoria fire officials, firefighters from Peoria Fire-Medical and Sun City Fire responded to a reported garage fire near 85th Avenue and Cactus, at about 9:15 a.m.. When crews arrive, they reportedly found heavy flames coming from the garage.

A mother and her three older children, according to fire officials, were able to make it out of the home safely.

According to fire officials, a teenager smelled smoke, and went to check on the garage. When that person opened the door, it added oxygen to the smoldering fire, which allowed it to grow.

The fire, according to fire officials, was kept to the garage, and attic, but the area was heavily damaged by flames.