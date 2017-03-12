Man speaks after hit & run crash seriously damaged his bus Arizona News Man speaks after hit & run crash seriously damaged his bus A Valley man is speaking out, after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- A Valley man who has made it his mission to help the homeless and spread kindness to others is hurt after a hit-and-run accident.

The driver was allegedly under the influence at the time of the incident. The crash happened on 18th Street and McDowell at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday. The man, who was driving a bus, said he saw the wrong-way driver coming his way, and had little time to react.

"You can't prepare yourself for someone coming down the wrong way of traffic," said Jon Linton. He was out all day at a Native American march on Friday, before the accident happened. Linton said he is now left with thousands of dollars worth of damage to his bus - a bus that he said is used to do good.

"We use it for outreach on the street for homeless," said Linton. "We provide water. We provide backpacks."

The endeavor is a part of Linton's project called "Let's Be Better Humans". Even after the incident, Linton said he will continue to spread the message.

"Life's full of adversity," said Linton. "It doesn't stop coming at you, and it's just how we get back up and from a metaphoric stand point, if the bus had a voice, now she has a story of perseverance and overcoming adversity."

According to police, the suspect could face Hit & Run and DUI charges. An online account has been set up by Linton, to raise money for bus repairs. To learn more, Click here.