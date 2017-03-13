STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

High in Phoenix hits 90 degrees the for first time this year

Posted:Mar 13 2017 03:15PM MST

Updated:Mar 13 2017 03:22PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - Temperatures in Phoenix have hit 90 degrees for the first time this year. National Weather Service meteorologists say Phoenix reached the mark around 2 p.m. Monday.

The record for March 13 is 92 degrees, set in 1972. The earliest 90-degree day recorded in Phoenix occurred last year when it hit the mark on Feb. 17. That broke the previous record set on Feb. 24, 1986.

Meteorologists say the average date for the first 90-degree high in metropolitan Phoenix is March 31.

They say temperatures are expected to stay in the low 90s for the rest of this week, which could tie or break records every day.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories