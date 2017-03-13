Warm weather brings out the boats as the valley basks in 90-degree temperatures Arizona News Warm weather brings out the boats as the valley basks in 90-degree temperatures While people are making preparations for dealing with snow and ice back east, here in the valley of the sun, folks are getting their boats ready for the season -- enjoying warm sunshine and fun times at lakes around Phoenix. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

- While much of the rest of the country is freezing, we're "chilling" at Tempe Town Lake. It's just one of the many places around the valley people are out on the water. With 90° temperatures here, the boating season is underway!

And at Saguaro Lake northeast of Mesa, the boaters were out in full force.

"The conditions here are awesome. Days like today.. what better place than to get out here on the water," said Mark Dinneen, who is from Connecticut.

Conditions are perfect for anyone who loves the water. Whether you have a motor or you are the motor!

Rex and Cara Bramwell were also enjoying Saguaro Lake on Monday.

"It is a two person ocean kayak.. we are going to try to catch some fish.. cruising around it is fun."

The weather is good for business, especially if you're in the business of selling boats.

"Absolutely.. spring break has just now kicked off.. we are seeing a huge increase of customers coming through the door and looking to start their summer in a new boat," said Mike Escorza of Action Watersports Mesa.

The weather was perfect even if you didn't hit the water. And for you beachcombers out there, there is a beach at Saguaro Lake. Who needs San Diego? Right now, the valley of the sun is the place to be and the good times won't stop anytime soon. High temperatures in the 90s are forecasted for the week.